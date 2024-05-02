ADVERTISEMENT
Key Takeaways From Fed Decision To Hold Rate At Two-Decade High
Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday.
- Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to leave benchmark rate unchanged in target range of 5.25%-5.5%, a two-decade high, for sixth straight meeting; adds new sentence to statement noting, “In recent months, there has been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2% inflation objective”
- Statement repeats prior language saying the FOMC doesn't expect to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”
- Fed also tweaks other language to say the risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “have moved toward better balance over the past year;” statement previously said risks were “moving into better balance”
- Fed announces it will slow its pace of quantitative tightening beginning June 1, lowering the cap on the amount of Treasury securities rolling off the balance sheet by more than half, to $25 billion each month from $60 billion
- Officials maintain the pace of runoff for mortgage-backed securities at a maximum of $35 billion per month; Fed will reinvest any principal payments above the cap in Treasuries instead of MBS
- Decision is unanimous for 15th straight meeting
