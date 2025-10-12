Crypto’s Record Selloff Sparks Intrigue Over Who Got Wiped Out

The day after crypto experienced its biggest one-day selloff, everyone in the industry was trying to figure out who was left holding the bag.

A record $19 billion in bets evaporated and crypto prices tumbled, due in large part to newly severe China tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. A combination of factors — leverage, automatically triggered sales, a lack of liquidity at odd hours for global trading — fueled what might have been a less dramatic obliteration of positions.

From the morning hours in Asia through the afternoon in the US on Saturday, traders, executives and market-data analysts were wondering who, exactly, had suffered losses. Did a large entity get completely hosed — or was this a case of a lot of small bettors watching their holdings evaporate to zero? More than 1.6 million traders were liquidated, according to data tracker CoinGlass.

“We’ve made extensive channel checks and none of our partners were impacted beyond normal price movements,” said Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management. “It’s of course possible, and sometimes it takes time to cycle through — and of course we don’t talk to everyone — but I haven’t heard of any blowups.”

Similarly, Bloomberg News inquiries with major market makers and investors turned up no evidence of a so-called “whale” imploding, but lots of people suspecting someone else must have been caught on their hind legs.

In crypto, margin calls don’t work the same way as in traditional markets: when collateral falters, algorithms simply sell. As a result, the plumbing that keeps markets open 24 hours a day also ensures that volatility can cause losses to cascade at a rapid clip. Because Trump made his announcement on a US holiday weekend after the market had closed there, but before Europe and Asia were generally awake, there weren’t as many active buyers and sellers participating in the market.

That said, liquidations were concentrated on smaller coins beyond Bitcoin and Ether, known as altcoins. Leverage tends to be higher and liquidity much lower in those less familiar tokens.

“There’s basically no liquidity for altcoins past five-to-10% of the order book, especially on the bid side,” said Zaheer Ebtikar, founder of crypto fund Split Capital. “So, once an asset really falls out of line, and once it happens to a bunch of assets at the same time, and those market makers go out of sync, the market basically dies.”

That kind of trouble was on full display on the exchange Hyperliquid. Despite being smaller than rival Binance, Hyperliquid experienced the most extinguished trades in dollar value during the 24-hour-period selloff, at $10 billion, according to CoinGlass.

“Hyperliquid had the most amount of long liquidation, and least amount of liquidity to match,” said Ebtikar.

A risk-management mechanism called auto-deleveraging, or ADL, contributed.

ADL is designed to automatically close profitable or highly leveraged positions when liquidated trades exceed a certain capacity covered by insurance. Exchanges incorporate it to protect them from losses during extreme market volatility, but many market participants also blamed ADL for making the selloff worse.

“This mechanism is not without complications, especially for participants with more complex portfolios,” said Spencer Hallarn, global head of OTC trading at crypto investment firm GSR.

“Quantitative liquidity providers and market-neutral participants can quickly find the winning sides of their trades closed prematurely due to ADL, leaving their overall books imbalanced and subject to market beta which can lead to problems, and a necessity to quickly pare imbalanced risk,” he said.

One entity that generated profit was Hyperliquid Provider, a community-owned vault that is separate from the exchange and allows investors to pool assets and act as market makers or forced liquidators. Also known as HLP, it generated more than $30 million in profit during the one-day selloff by taking over bets and closing out losing positions, according to data visible on its public transaction ledger.

“There’s also a question of who should bear the loss — the exchange and liquidity pool or the traders,” said Tarun Chitra, co-founder of crypto-risk modeling firm Gauntlet Networks.

Chitra argues that the HLP pool is favored over individual traders on Hyperliquid because of the algorithm and other parameters that are set. He also noted that some of the top 50 altcoins by market value did not have all that much leverage, which means it’s more likely there had been a lot of impromptu selling pressure yesterday, triggered by Trump’s announcement.

“The way alts sold off was reminiscent of a financial crisis more than a normal deleveraging spiral,” he said. “It was really driven by spot selling more than deleveraging. This is perhaps the reason I give some credence to the rumors that someone had to have unwound or blew up.”

While the market has started taking back some losses from Friday’s selloff, the full damage could take days to unravel, said Edward Chin, chief executive officer of crypto hedge fund Parataxis.

“I suspect we’ll hear of some funds that may have blown up or market makers taking large hits in the coming days and weeks,” he said.