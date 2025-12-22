Business NewsGlobal EconomicsGhana Passes Law To Legalise Widespread Use Of Cryptocurrency
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana Passes Law To Legalise Widespread Use Of Cryptocurrency

The law will ensure that 'emerging activity is brought within clear, accountable, and well-governed boundaries'.

22 Dec 2025, 05:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Crypto transactions in Ghana in the year through June 2024 amounted to $3 billion (Image: Bloomberg) </p></div>
Crypto transactions in Ghana in the year through June 2024 amounted to $3 billion (Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ghana's parliament approved the legalization of cryptocurrency, a move to address central bank concerns about the widening and unregulated use of the alternative asset in the West African country.  

Passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill will facilitate the licensing of crypto platforms and supervising activity, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama said at the weekend in the capital, Accra. 

The central bank is seeking to improve crypto transparency and regulation following reports that about 3 million Ghanaians, or 17% of the adult population, deal in the virtual currency. That has implications for management of the cedi, the official currency.

The law will ensure that “emerging activity is brought within clear, accountable, and well-governed boundaries,” Asiama said. Regulatory oversight will “lower costs for banks, improve customer experience, support small and medium-sized enterprises and traders.”

Crypto transactions in Ghana in the year through June 2024 amounted to $3 billion, according to estimates by Web3 Africa Group, an Accra-based company planning to set up crypto exchanges in Africa. Nigeria traded $59 billion in the same period, almost half of sub-Saharan Africa’s volume of $125 billion.

ALSO READ

Trump-Fueled Crypto Boom Fizzles In Brutal Year For Retail Traders
Opinion
Trump-Fueled Crypto Boom Fizzles In Brutal Year For Retail Traders
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT