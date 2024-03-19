BOJ Ends Era Of Negative Rates With Few Clues On More Hikes

The BOJ’s move comes as other major central banks are set to hold policy rates this month. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at a two-decade high for a fifth month as officials meet later this week. The Bank of England is set to leave its key rate at a 16-year high of 5.25% at its March 21 meeting and the European Central Bank earlier this month left interest rates unchanged for a fourth meeting. The Reserve Bank of Australia announced earlier Tuesday that its cash rate target will remain at 4.35%.