Triveniganj Election Results 2025: Sonam Rani Vs Santosh Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Triveniganj seat in Bihar, where Sonam Rani of JD(U) is facing Santosh Kumar of RJD.

Triveniganj seat is in the Supaul district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, JD(U)'s Veena Bharti had won by a margin of 3,031 votes against her rival Santosh Kumar (RJD). The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.93%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Bharti had won in the 2015 elections as well against Anant Kumar Bharti of LJP.