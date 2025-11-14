Triveniganj Election Results 2025: Sonam Rani Vs Santosh Kumar — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, JD(U)'s Veena Bharti had won by a margin of 3,031 votes against her rival Santosh Kumar (RJD).
Counting is underway for the Triveniganj seat in Bihar, where Sonam Rani of JD(U) is facing Santosh Kumar of RJD.
Triveniganj seat is in the Supaul district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, JD(U)'s Veena Bharti had won by a margin of 3,031 votes against her rival Santosh Kumar (RJD). The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.93%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Bharti had won in the 2015 elections as well against Anant Kumar Bharti of LJP.
Triveniganj has historically been a JD(U) stronghold as the party has won the seat consistently for the last three elections.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.