Thakurganj Election Results 2025: RJD's Saud Alam Vs JD(U)'s Gopal Kumar Agarwal — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Thakurganj, where a Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Janata Dal (United) contest is taking place. The RJD fielded Saud Alam, whereas the JD(U) issued its ticket to Gopal Kumar Agarwal.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Thakurganj voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Ghulam Hasnain of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Other candidates included Basudev Singh, Md Faizan Ahmad, Mohammad Muktar, Mushtaque and Sujeet Kumar Purvey, all contesting as independents, along with Karan Lal Ganesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Thakurganj was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.