Thakurganj Election Results 2025: RJD's Saud Alam Vs JD(U)'s Gopal Kumar Agarwal — Who's Winning?
Thakurganj voted on Nov. 11 in the second phase and counting is underway. (Photo source: AI Generated via Google Gemini AI)
Counting of votes is underway in Thakurganj, where a Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Janata Dal (United) contest is taking place. The RJD fielded Saud Alam, whereas the JD(U) issued its ticket to Gopal Kumar Agarwal.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Thakurganj voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
The third key candidate in the fray was Ghulam Hasnain of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Other candidates included Basudev Singh, Md Faizan Ahmad, Mohammad Muktar, Mushtaque and Sujeet Kumar Purvey, all contesting as independents, along with Karan Lal Ganesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.
Voting in Thakurganj was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Saud Alam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat. He secured 79,909 votes, combining general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Gopal Kumar Agarwal, who contested as an independent and secured 56,022 votes. Thakurganj had a total electorate of 2,91,257 in 2020. A total of 1.93 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures.
This time, the RJD fielded Saud Alam and the JD(U) nominated Gopal Kumar Agarwal as part of the broader contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance. Candidates from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the Bahujan Samaj Party and several independent candidates were also in the contest.