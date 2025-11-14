Simri Election Results 2025: Surendra Yadav Vs Sanjay Kumar Singh Vs Yusuf Sallauddin — Who's Winning?
Here is all you need to know about the Simri constituency:
Counting is underway for the Simri seat in Bihar, where Rashtriya Janata Dal's Yusuf Sallauddin, Lok Janshakti Party's Sanjay Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's Surendra Yadav are going head-to-head.
Simri went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 68.47%.
Here is all you need to know about the Simri constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
RJD's Yusuf Salahuddin broke JDU's winning streak in Gaya district's Simri block after emerging victorious in the 2020 legislative assembly elections with a margin of merely 1759 votes and a voter turnout of 58.09%.
Before this JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Dr Arun Kumar had won from the Simri sear in 2015 and 2010 elections respectively. Ever since RJD's suprise victory, Simri's electoral future has gotten more unpredictable.
The dominant parties in the block are BJP, JDU, RJD,INC
The total population in Rajgir is close to 2.07 lakh with close to 1.08 lakh males and 98,646 females. The sex ratio stands at 909 females for every 1,000 males, as per 2011 census data.
Hindus make up of about 94.85% of the population, followed by 4.47% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.