Simri Election Results 2025: Surendra Yadav Vs Sanjay Kumar Singh Vs Yusuf Sallauddin — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Simri seat in Bihar, where Rashtriya Janata Dal's Yusuf Sallauddin, Lok Janshakti Party's Sanjay Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's Surendra Yadav are going head-to-head.

Simri went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 68.47%.

Here is all you need to know about the Simri constituency: