Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Birendra Prasad Gupta Looks To Defend Seat Amid Fresh Challengers
ADVERTISEMENT

Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Birendra Prasad Gupta Looks To Defend Seat Amid Fresh Challengers

The Sikta Assembly constituency in Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025.

14 Nov 2025, 09:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar election results out today. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
Bihar election results out today. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m. The Sikta Assembly constituency in Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025. In the 2025 elections, the key candidates are Sammridh Varma of the JD(U), Utkarsh Srivastava of the Jan Suraaj Party, Birendra Prasad Gupta of the CPI(ML)(L), along with others.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time

ALSO READ

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: NDA Past Majority Mark Two Hours Into Counting; Nifty, Sensex Falls
Opinion
Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: NDA Past Majority Mark Two Hours Into Counting; Nifty, Sensex Falls
Read More

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: RJD Pulls Ahead Of BJP

The RJD has pulled ahead of the BJP in the leads for the first time today.


Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: CPIMLL’s Birendra Prasad Gupta In The Lead

In the Sikta constituency, CPIMLL’s Birendra Prasad Gupta has taken an early lead.


Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: How Many Voters Turned Up?

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the Sikta constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.13% in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This marks a sharp rise from previous years: the turnout stood at 62.03% in 2020, 66.02% in 2015, and 62.63% in 2010.


Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Postal Ballot Counting Begins

As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.

While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.


Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Won Last Time?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(ML)(L)’s Birendra Prasad Gupta won the seat, defeating independent candidate Dilip Varma by 2,302 votes, a narrow margin amounting to 1.35% of the total votes cast.



Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT