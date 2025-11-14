Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Birendra Prasad Gupta Looks To Defend Seat Amid Fresh Challengers
The Sikta Assembly constituency in Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025.
Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time
Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: CPIMLL’s Birendra Prasad Gupta In The Lead
In the Sikta constituency, CPIMLL’s Birendra Prasad Gupta has taken an early lead.
Sikta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: How Many Voters Turned Up?
According to data from the Election Commission of India, the Sikta constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.13% in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This marks a sharp rise from previous years: the turnout stood at 62.03% in 2020, 66.02% in 2015, and 62.63% in 2010.
Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Postal Ballot Counting Begins
As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.
While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.
Sikta Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Won Last Time?
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(ML)(L)’s Birendra Prasad Gupta won the seat, defeating independent candidate Dilip Varma by 2,302 votes, a narrow margin amounting to 1.35% of the total votes cast.