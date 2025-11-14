Sasaram Election Results 2025: RJD's Satendra Sah Vs NDA's Snehlata Kushwaha — Who's Winning?
Satendra Sah of the RJD is facing .Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha
Counting is underway for the Sasaram seat in Bihar, where Satendra Sah of the RJD is facing Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, and Binay Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.
The Sasaram Assembly segment falls under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 62.1%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD had won by a margin of 15% over JDU's Ashok Kumar.
Ashok Kumar (then with RJD) had won in the 2015 elections as well against BJP's Jawahar Prasad by 11% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.