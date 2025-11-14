Sasaram Election Results 2025: RJD's Satendra Sah Vs NDA's Snehlata Kushwaha — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sasaram seat in Bihar, where Satendra Sah of the RJD is facing Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, and Binay Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.

The Sasaram Assembly segment falls under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 62.1%.