Saharsa Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Alok Ranjan Seeks To Defend Seat From JSP's Kishor Kumar
The Saharsa Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025.
Saharsa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time
The RJD has pulled ahead of the BJP in the leads for the first time today.
Saharsa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP In The Lead
Counting of votes has begun in Bihar’s Saharsa, and early trends indicate that the BJP’s Alok Ranjan has taken the lead.
Saharsa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Postal Ballot Counting Begins
As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.
While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.
Saharsa Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Won Last Time?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, BJP’s Alok Ranjan clinched the Saharsa seat with 61.22% of the total votes, securing a commanding victory over RJD’s Lovely Anand by a margin of 1,03,538 votes.
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m.
The Saharsa Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025. In this year’s election, the key candidates include Alok Ranjan from the BJP, Kishor Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party, along with others in the fray.