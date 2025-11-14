Raxaul Election Results 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Vs Shyam Bihari Prasad — Who's Winning?
Raxaul went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Raxaul seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Lal Pramod Kumar Sinha is having a face-off with Indian National Congress candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad.
Here is all you need to know about the Raxaul constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Raxaul, a subdivision of East Champaran district and part of the West Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, plays a crucial role in India–Nepal relations. The town serves as a major trade link, with most exports and imports between the two countries routed through here via a road connecting major Indian cities to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.
Politically, Raxaul has witnessed a significant shift over time, from being a Congress stronghold to emerging as a BJP bastion. Out of the 17 Assembly elections held so far, the BJP has maintained a firm grip on the seat since 2000, winning six consecutive times.
Of these, five victories came under Ajay Kumar Singh, who remained a dominant political figure for years. In 2020, the BJP replaced Singh with Pramod Kumar Sinha, a former JD(U) leader. Despite initial protests over the change, Sinha secured a decisive win, defeating his rival by a margin of 36,932 votes.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.