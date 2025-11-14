Raxaul Election Results 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Vs Shyam Bihari Prasad — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Raxaul seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Lal Pramod Kumar Sinha is having a face-off with Indian National Congress candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad.

Raxaul went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Raxaul constituency: