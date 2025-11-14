ADVERTISEMENT
Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Shrawon Kumar vs Kaushalendra Kumar — Who's Winning?
Welcome to the live coverage of the Nalanda assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.
Counting will be underway on Friday for the Nalanda seat where Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar from the Janata Dal (United) is facing Kaushalendra Kumar of the Indian National Congress. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Nalanda.
The high-stakes political battle was mainly between the NDA and the grand alliance. New entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats.
The NDA includes the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikasheel Insaan Party.
Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on Nov. 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies went to polls on Nov. 11. A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in the Bihar polls.
