Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Raj Kumar Ray vs Mala Pushpam — Who's Winning?

The high-stakes political battle was mainly between the NDA and the grand alliance. New entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats.

The NDA includes the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikasheel Insaan Party.