Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Raj Kumar Ray vs Mala Pushpam — Who's Winning?
Welcome to the live coverage of the Hasanpur assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.
Counting will be underway on Friday for the Hasanpur seat where Raj Kumar Ray from the Janata Dal (United) is facing Mala Pushpam from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Hasanpur.
Hasanpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting Start Time
The counting for the seats of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. at 46 counting centres across 38 districts.
Hasanpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Bihar Polls Political Parties
The high-stakes political battle was mainly between the NDA and the grand alliance. New entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats.
The NDA includes the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The Mahagathbandhan includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikasheel Insaan Party.
Hasanpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Bihar Polls Voting
Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on Nov. 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies went to polls on Nov. 11.
Hasanpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates
