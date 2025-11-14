Phulwari Election Results 2025: CPI(ML)'s Gopal Ravi Das Vs JD(U)'s Shyam Rajak — Who's Winning?

In 2020, Phulwari was won by Das by a margin of 13,857 votes. The CPI(ML) leader bagged 91,124 votes, as against 77,267 received by the JD(U)'s Arun Manjhi.

In that election, 1,16,148 men and 92,579 women from the constituency exercised their right to vote.

This was the first time when Leftist party won the constituency. In the preceding elections of 2010 and 2015, the seat was won by the JD(U)'s Shyam Rajak. The party reposed faith in him in the 2025 elections to wrest the seat back from the CPI(ML).

Meanwhile, the elections across the 243 constituencies of Bihar were seen primarily as a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, the Jan Suraaj Party also led a spirited campaign to emerge as a significant third player.

In the exit polls that emerged on Tuesday, following the second phase of the elections, the NDA was projected to retain power. The BJP-JD(U)-led alliance was predicted to win 147 out of the 243 seats, whereas the RJD-Congress-led coalition was seen to be restricted at 90 constituencies, according to an aggregate of major exit polls.