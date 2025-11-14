Narkatia Election Results 2025: Shamim Ahmad Vs Vishal Kumar — Who's Winning?
It is to be seen if Shamim Ahmad will continue to have hold over Narkatia or if there will be a change in power.
Counting is underway for the Narkatia seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Vishal Kumar and RJD's Shamim Ahmad are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Jan Suraaj Party's Lal Babu Prasad and independent candidates Md Harun Rashid, Umar Farooque, Washishth Prasad.
Narkatia went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 74.04%.
Here is all you need to know about the Narkatia constituency:
Narkatia Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly RJD and JD(U) in Bihar's Narkatia. Last election in 2020, Shamim Ahmad of the RJD emerged victorious against JD(U)'s Shyam Bihari Prasad.
Before that, RJD's Shamim Ahmad won after defeating BLSP's Sant Singh Kushwaha. In 2010, JD(U)'s Shyam Bihari Prasad won against LJP's Yasmin Sabir Ali. It is to be seen if Ahmad will continue to have hold over Narkatia or if there will be a change in power.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP and RJD.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 2 Voting Ends; Turnout At 68.76%, Highest-Ever In State's History
Narkatia Demographics
The Tehsil's total population stood close to 2.13 lakh with 1.12 lakh males and 1.02 lakh females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 69.05% Hindus making up the total population followed by 30.47% Muslims and then some small proportions of Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.