Narkatia Election Results 2025: Shamim Ahmad Vs Vishal Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Narkatia seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Vishal Kumar and RJD's Shamim Ahmad are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Jan Suraaj Party's Lal Babu Prasad and independent candidates Md Harun Rashid, Umar Farooque, Washishth Prasad.

Narkatia went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 74.04%.

Here is all you need to know about the Narkatia constituency: