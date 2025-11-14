Nabinagar Assembly Election Results 2025: Amod Kumar Singh Vs. Chetan Anand — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Nabinagar Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 202) in the Aurangabad region of Bihar. This high-stakes battle is a classic confrontation between the two major state forces, pitting Amod Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against Chetan Anand of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

This General category seat represents a crucial test of strength for both the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA alliances.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.