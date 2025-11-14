Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025: BJP's Sanjay Kumar Vs Congress' Bijendra Chaudhary — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Muzaffarpur, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Sanjay Kumar, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Bijendra Chaudhary.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Muzaffarpur voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Ajay Kumar of the Bajikishori Vikas Party. Other candidates included Amma Kumar Jha of SUCI(C), Anand Patel as an independent, Ashok Kumar Jha of the Garib Janatahit Party, Avadhesh Prasad Singh as an independent, Bablu Nath Sahni of the BSP, Baleshwar Sharma as an independent, Chandrika Prasad as an independent, Dhanwanti Devi of Lok Chetna Dal, DrA.K.Das of the Jan Suraaj Party, Indu Kumari as an independent, Manoj Kumar of the Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, Md Imran of the Aam Aadmi Party, Md Shabbir Ansari as an independent, Sanjay Kumar Kirtipal as an independent, Sanjay Kumar S/O Lato Mand Singh Paswan of the INC and Shanu Kumar of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the principal contenders.

Voting in Muzaffarpur was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.