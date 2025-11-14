Masaurhi Election Result 2025 Live: JDU'S Arun Manjhi Versus RJD's Rekha Devi — Who's Winning?

The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
The key contenders in the fray are Manoj Kumar of the BSP, Rajeshwar Manjhi representing the JSP, and Rekha Devi from the RJD.
Masaurhi Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.
