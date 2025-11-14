Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Masaurhi Election Result 2025 Live: JDU'S Arun Manjhi Versus RJD's Rekha Devi — Who's Winning?
Masaurhi Election Result 2025 Live: JDU'S Arun Manjhi Versus RJD's Rekha Devi — Who's Winning?

Tarapur election results will be announced today, catch all th e live updates here.

14 Nov 2025, 09:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Bihar election 2025. (Photo: PTI)
The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
Masaurhi Election Result Live Update: Who's Winning

The key contenders in the fray are Manoj Kumar of the BSP, Rajeshwar Manjhi representing the JSP, and Rekha Devi from the RJD.

Masaurhi Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.

The counting of votes for Masaurhi will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.


