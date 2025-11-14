Mahnar Election Results 2025: Umesh Singh Kushwaha Vs Achyuatanand — Who's Winning?
Mahnar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Mahnar seat in Bihar, where Umesh Singh Kushwaha from Janata Dal United and Dr. Achyuatanand from Bharatiya Janata Party went head-to-head.
Mahnar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 66.71%.
Here is all you need to know about the Mahnar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The region's political standing has been quite volatile through the years with different parties winning through 2010, 2015, and 2020.
Mahnar block of Vaishali district is one of more unpredictable battlegrounds in Bihar with an average victory margin of 8.25%.
The seat was bagged by Bina Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in 2020 with JD(U)'s Umesh Singh Kushwaha as the runners up.
Dominant parties in the area include BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.
Mahnar has a total population of 1.80 lakh as per the Census 2011. Of which 94,285 are males while 86,054 are females.
The census revealed that 92.86% of the population is Hindu, followed by a relatively small number of Muslims and then Christians.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.