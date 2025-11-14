Mahnar Election Results 2025: Umesh Singh Kushwaha Vs Achyuatanand — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Mahnar seat in Bihar, where Umesh Singh Kushwaha from Janata Dal United and Dr. Achyuatanand from Bharatiya Janata Party went head-to-head.

Mahnar went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 66.71%.

Here is all you need to know about the Mahnar constituency: