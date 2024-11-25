Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party

NDTV ProfitAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party
The Mahayuti of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP clinched a stellar victory, winning 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, leaving opposition MVA with a tally of 46 seats.

25 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo source: X/@mieknathshinde)</p></div>
CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo source: X/@mieknathshinde)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday night elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Three more resolutions, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti alliance, were also passed.

