Madhubani Election Results 2025: RJD's Sameer Mahaseth Versus RLM's Madhaw Anand — Who's Winning?
The two candidates competing against each other are RJD's Sameer Mahaseth and RLM's Madhav Anand.
Counting is underway for the Madhubani seat in Bihar, where Sameer Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Madhaw Anand of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
This constituency, that voted during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections, is a key battleground between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The outcome here will reflect the broader mandate across the state's significant electorate of over 7.42 crore.
The Madhubani assembly segment (Constituency Number 36) has shown a clear trend of leaning towards the RJD in recent electoral history, but the contests are consistently close.
Sameer Kumar Mahaseth (RJD), is fighting to retain the seat he won in the 2020 elections. In that crucial poll, Mahaseth secured 71,332 votes, defeating his closest competitor from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) by a slim margin of 6,814 votes. Mahaseth had also secured a victory for the RJD in the 2015 assembly elections, further cementing the party's recent hold.
For the 2025 elections, the RJD has fielded Sameer Mahaseth, who faces a strong challenge from the NDA's camp, represented by Madhav Anand (RLM). RLM is a component of the ruling NDA, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), and others.
This contest in Madhubani is indicative of the primary showdown between the two massive alliances across Bihar, with results for this and other constituencies expected on Nov. 14.