Madhubani Election Results 2025: RJD's Sameer Mahaseth Versus RLM's Madhaw Anand — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Madhubani seat in Bihar, where Sameer Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Madhaw Anand of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

This constituency, that voted during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections, is a key battleground between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The outcome here will reflect the broader mandate across the state's significant electorate of over 7.42 crore.

The Madhubani assembly segment (Constituency Number 36) has shown a clear trend of leaning towards the RJD in recent electoral history, but the contests are consistently close.