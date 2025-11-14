Kuchaikote Election Results 2025: Kedar Prasad Vs Gayatri Devi— Who's Winning?
Kuchaikote constituency went to polls in the first phase of Bihar elections on Nov. 6
Counting is underway for the Kuchaikote seat in Bihar, where Kedar Prasad of the Janata Dal (United) is facing off against Gayatri Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Prasad from JD(U) is the sitting MLA for the Kuchaikote seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Kuchaikote constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Kuchaikote is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.
Kedar Prasad of JD(U) won the election in 2020 with 43.12% vote share (68,234 votes) against Gayatri Devi of RJD who secured 37.45% (59,234 votes), with a margin of 9,000 votes. In 2015, Gayatri Devi of RJD won with 36.78% vote share (58,912 votes) against Kedar Prasad of JD(U) who got 33.21% (53,234 votes), with a margin of 5,678 votes.
In 2010, Kedar Prasad of JD(U) won with 39.56% vote share (62,345 votes) against Chandrika Devi of RJD who secured 30.12% (47,456 votes), with a margin of 14,889 votes. T
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11