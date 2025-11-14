Kuchaikote Election Results 2025: Kedar Prasad Vs Gayatri Devi— Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kuchaikote seat in Bihar, where Kedar Prasad of the Janata Dal (United) is facing off against Gayatri Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Prasad from JD(U) is the sitting MLA for the Kuchaikote seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about Kuchaikote constituency: