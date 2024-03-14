Kovind Panel Submits Report On 'One Nation, One Poll'

NDTV ProfitElectionsKovind Panel Submits Report On 'One Nation, One Poll'
The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

14 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: Election Commission of India/X)</p></div>
A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

