Karaghar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: JD(U)'s Bashisth Singh Vs Congress' Santosh Kumar Mishra
Karaghar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Track all the latest developments here.
Karaghar Results LIVE: What Did Exit Polls Predict About Bihar Elections?
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections project a decisive NDA victory with 121-167 seats (e.g., Axis My India: NDA 121-141, MGB 98-118; Today's Chanakya: NDA 160; News18: NDA 140-150), fueled by record female turnout (71%) and welfare schemes, while MGB lags at 70-118 seats and Jan Suraaj at 0-5, positioning Kargahar as a likely NDA flip.
Karaghar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live
The Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing Kargahar, has been a battleground: Manoj Kumar (BJP) won in 2014 with 442,131 votes, Shatrughan Sinha (JD(U)) in 2019 with 420,129 votes, and Shatrughan Sinha (JD(U)) retained it in 2024 defeating RJD's Manoj Kumar by over 50,000 votes amid NDA's strong performance.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.