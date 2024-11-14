Jharkhand Assembly Elections: 127 Crorepati Candidates To Contest, 28% Have Criminal Cases
A significant 23% of the candidates have disclosed that serious criminal charges, including murder, rape, and attempted murder, are pending against them, it said.
A total of 127 crorepati candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, with Aquil Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party emerging as the wealthiest, declaring assets exceeding Rs 400 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms released on Thursday.
Of the 522 candidates in 38 constituencies going to polls on Nov. 20, 127 (24%) are crorepatis, while 148 (28%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, the report said.
"The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties field wealthy candidates," the report stated.
Aquil Akhtar, contesting from Pakur on the Samajwadi Party ticket, is the wealthiest candidate in the second phase, declaring movable assets of Rs 99.51 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 402 crore, totalling over Rs 400 crore.
He is followed by Niranjan Rai, an independent candidate from Dhanwar, with assets worth around Rs 137 crore, and Mohammad Danish of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) from the same seat, who has assets valued at around Rs 32 crore.
On the other hand, Jharkhand People's Party candidate Elian Hansdak, contesting from the Maheshpur constituency, has declared zero assets, while independent candidate Rajeshwar Mahto from Silli has reported assets of Rs 100, and another independent candidate, Jitender Oraon from Khijir, has declared assets worth around Rs 2,500.
In terms of criminal cases, among the major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the highest percentage of candidates with criminal cases, with 14 out of 32 (44%) candidates analyzed. The Bahujan Samaj Party follows with 33%, as 8 out of its 24 candidates have declared criminal cases.
The Congress has 42% (5 out of 12), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 25% (5 out of 20), and the AJSU Party, despite a smaller pool of 6 candidates, shows a 67% (4 out of 6) of its candidates with criminal records.
Both analyzed candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal declared criminal cases.
In terms of serious criminal charges, 12 BJP candidates (38%) have such cases, followed by 5 BSP nominees (21%) and 4 each from Congress (33%) and AJSU Party (67%).
The analysis highlighted the presence of candidates with charges related to violence against women.
A total of 12 candidates have declared cases involving crimes against women, including one individual facing a charge of rape. Three candidates have declared charges related to murder while 34 candidates have disclosed charges related to attempted murder.
The report also identified 'red alert constituencies,' where multiple candidates with criminal cases are contesting. Of the 38 constituencies analyzed, 28 (74%) have been flagged as red alert constituencies.
These are areas where three or more candidates with criminal charges are vying for the seat.
In terms of education, 247 (47%) candidates have declared their qualifications as between 5th and 12th standard, 234 (45%) are graduates or hold higher degrees, 6 hold diplomas, 34 are just literate, and one candidate is illiterate, the report added.