Jale Election Results 2025: BJP's Jibesh Kumar Vs Congress' Rishi Mishra — Who's Winning?
Voting in Jale was held on Nov. 6, during the first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025.
Jale, the assembly constituency located in Bihar's Darbhanga district, primarily witnessed a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MLA Jibesh Kumar and Congress candidate Rishi Mishra. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.
While the BJP co-heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar along with the JD(U), the Congress and RJD lead the Opposition camp of Mahagathbandhan.
The assembly seat, which has a sizable minority population, also witnessed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the electoral fray. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party issued its ticket from Jale to Faishal Rahman.
Track Jale Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
Voting in Jale was held on Nov. 6, during the first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025. A voter turnout of 63.51% was recorded in the constituency, according to the details shared by the Election Commission.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, BJP's Jibesh Kumar had defeated Congress' Maskoor Ahmad Usmani by a margin of 21,796 votes. At the time, the seat had 1.69 lakh voters, including 78,301 male and 90,572 female voters.
Kumar had wrested the seat in 2015. Prior to that, it was held by Mishra—the current Congress candidate—who had won in the 2014 assembly bypolls on the Janata Dal (United) ticket.
Notably, the Bihar assembly election 2025 was majorly a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party was seen as a key contender in several constituencies.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).