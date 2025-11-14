Jale Election Results 2025: BJP's Jibesh Kumar Vs Congress' Rishi Mishra — Who's Winning?

Jale, the assembly constituency located in Bihar's Darbhanga district, primarily witnessed a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MLA Jibesh Kumar and Congress candidate Rishi Mishra. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.

While the BJP co-heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar along with the JD(U), the Congress and RJD lead the Opposition camp of Mahagathbandhan.

The assembly seat, which has a sizable minority population, also witnessed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the electoral fray. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party issued its ticket from Jale to Faishal Rahman.