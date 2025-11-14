Islampur Election Results 2025: RJD's Rakesh Kumar Raushan Vs JD(U)'s Ruhail Ranjan — Who's Winning?

The Islampur constituency of Bihar, located in Nalanda district, primarily witnessed a contest between arch rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). The results will emerge today, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 8 am.

For the seat, RJD had issued ticket to sitting MLA Rakesh Kumar Raushan, whereas the JD(U) fielded Ruhail Ranjan.

Notably, the RJD co-heads the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar along with the Congress, whereas the JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lead the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

Also in the fray was Tanuja Kumari, fielded by Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.