Islampur Election Results 2025: RJD's Rakesh Kumar Raushan Vs JD(U)'s Ruhail Ranjan — Who's Winning?
Islampur went to polls on Nov. 6, during the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar.
The Islampur constituency of Bihar, located in Nalanda district, primarily witnessed a contest between arch rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). The results will emerge today, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 8 am.
For the seat, RJD had issued ticket to sitting MLA Rakesh Kumar Raushan, whereas the JD(U) fielded Ruhail Ranjan.
Notably, the RJD co-heads the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar along with the Congress, whereas the JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lead the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.
Also in the fray was Tanuja Kumari, fielded by Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
The seat recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.77%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, RJD's Raushan defeated JD(U)'s sitting MLA Chandrasen Prasad by a margin of 3,698 votes. At the time, the constituency's total voter count stood at 2.93 lakh, including 1.56 lakh male and 1.36 lakh female voters.
The constituency was seen as a JD(U) stronghold, with its senior leader Ram Swaroop Prasad being elected as the MLA thrice between 2000 and 2007. In that year, JD(U)'s Pratima Sinha succeeded him as the legislator by getting elected in the bypolls.
In the 2010 elections, the JD(U) fielded Rajiv Ranjan from the constituency and won again. In the 2015 polls, its leader Chandrasen Prasad had emerged victorious.
Along with Islampur, the results of all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar will be out today. The exit polls, released after the conclusion of voting on Nov. 11, had largely projected the ruling NDA to retain power.