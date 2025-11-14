Hathua Election Results 2025: RJD's Rajesh Kumar Singh Vs JD(U)'s Rameswak Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Hathua, where a Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Janata Dal (United) contest is taking place. The RJD fielded Rajesh Kumar Singh, whereas the JD(U) issued its ticket to Rameswak Singh.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Hathua voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Shabnam Khatun of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Indrajit Gupt Jyotishkar of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kalindra Kumar Ray of the Rashtriya Sab Janshakti Party, Laxman Bhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Suman of the Jan Suraaj Party and Surendra Ram of the Bharatiya Rashtriya Dal. Independent candidates Nauraj Sah and Surendra Gupta were also in the contest. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Hathua was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.