Hathua Election Results 2025: RJD's Rajesh Kumar Singh Vs JD(U)'s Rameswak Singh — Who's Winning?
Hathua voted on Nov. 6 in the first phase and counting is underway.
Counting of votes is underway in Hathua, where a Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Janata Dal (United) contest is taking place. The RJD fielded Rajesh Kumar Singh, whereas the JD(U) issued its ticket to Rameswak Singh.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Hathua voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
The third key candidate in the fray was Shabnam Khatun of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Indrajit Gupt Jyotishkar of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kalindra Kumar Ray of the Rashtriya Sab Janshakti Party, Laxman Bhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Sanjay Kumar Suman of the Jan Suraaj Party and Surendra Ram of the Bharatiya Rashtriya Dal. Independent candidates Nauraj Sah and Surendra Gupta were also in the contest. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.
Voting in Hathua was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Rajesh Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat. He secured 86,731 votes, combining general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Rameswak Singh of the Janata Dal (United), who secured 56,204 votes. Hathua had a total electorate of 3,04,045 in 2020. A total of 1.74 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures.
This time, the RJD fielded Rajesh Kumar Singh and the JD(U) nominated Rameswak Singh as part of the broader contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance. Candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, the Rashtriya Sab Janshakti Party, the Jan Suraaj Party, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Dal and independent candidates were also in the fray.