Garkha Assembly Election Results 2025: Surendra Ram (RJD) vs. Vigan Manjhi (RLJP) — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Garkha Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 119) in the Saran district. This contest is a high-stakes battle for this crucial seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The fight primarily features the incumbent Surendra Ram (RJD) against the key challenger Vigan Manjhi (Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party), with the presence of Avinash Kumar (BSP) acting as a significant disruption factor in the SC vote bank.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.