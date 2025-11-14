Fatuha Election Results 2025: Ramanand Yadav Vs Rupa Kumari — Who's Winning?
Fatuha went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 69.27%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Fatuha seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Dr. Ramanand Yadav’s and NDA’s Rupa Kumari are going head-to-head.
Fatuha went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 69.27%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Fatuha constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Fatuha Assembly Constituency is located near the state capital, Patna. Despite being close to a major urban centre, it remains predominantly rural and is a seat heavily influenced by caste dynamics, particularly the Yadav and Scheduled Caste (SC) votes.
The current incumbent, Dr. Ramanand Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (part of the Mahagathbandhan), is a seasoned politician who has held this seat since 2010.
The NDA is fielding Rupa Kumari on the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ticket.
The constituency is a direct battleground between the RJD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), often featuring the same core candidates.
The dominant parties are the RJD and the BJP (as part of the NDA).
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.