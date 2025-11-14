Fatuha Election Results 2025: Ramanand Yadav Vs Rupa Kumari — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Fatuha seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Dr. Ramanand Yadav’s and NDA’s Rupa Kumari are going head-to-head.

Fatuha went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 69.27%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Fatuha constituency: