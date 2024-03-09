Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns As Lok Sabha Polls Approach

NDTV ProfitElectionsElection Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns As Lok Sabha Polls Approach
Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

09 Mar 2024, 09:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Election Commissioner Of India' Official Website)</p></div>
(Source: Election Commissioner Of India' Official Website)

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His tenure was till December 2027.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

