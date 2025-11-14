Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Dehri Election Results 2025: Guddu Kumar Chandrawansi Vs Rajeev Ranjan Singh — Who's Winning?
ADVERTISEMENT

Dehri Election Results 2025: Guddu Kumar Chandrawansi Vs Rajeev Ranjan Singh — Who's Winning?

In the 2020 assembly polls, Phate Bahadur Singh of the RJD had won by a margin of only 464 votes against his rival Satyanarayan Singh of the BJP.

14 Nov 2025, 07:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dehri Election Results 2025 (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Dehri Election Results 2025 (PTI Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Counting is underway for the Dehri seat in Bihar, where Guddu Kumar Chandrawansi of RJD is facing Rajeev Ranjan Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Dehri seat is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Phate Bahadur Singh of the RJD had won by a margin of only 464 votes against his rival Satyanarayan Singh of the BJP. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 52.68%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Mohammad Iliyas Hussain of RJD had won in the 2015 elections against Jitendra Kumar of BLSP.

Track Dehri Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:

While for years it remained an IND stronghold, RJD's surprise win in 2015 made the seat unpredictable as the competition turned intense for the elections that followed.

The Bihar Battle

Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.

While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.

ALSO READ

Bihar Exit Polls: What Was Predicted In 2015 And 2020, And How Accurate They Turned Out — Here's A Look
Opinion
Bihar Exit Polls: What Was Predicted In 2015 And 2020, And How Accurate They Turned Out — Here's A Look
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT