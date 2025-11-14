Dehri Election Results 2025: Guddu Kumar Chandrawansi Vs Rajeev Ranjan Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Dehri seat in Bihar, where Guddu Kumar Chandrawansi of RJD is facing Rajeev Ranjan Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Dehri seat is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Phate Bahadur Singh of the RJD had won by a margin of only 464 votes against his rival Satyanarayan Singh of the BJP. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 52.68%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Mohammad Iliyas Hussain of RJD had won in the 2015 elections against Jitendra Kumar of BLSP.