Daraundha Election Results 2025: Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh Vs Amarnath Yadav — Who's Winning?
Daraundha voted on Nov. 6 in the first phase and counting is underway.
Counting of votes is underway in Daraundha, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus CPI(ML)(L) contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh, whereas the CPI(ML)(L) issued its ticket to Amarnath Yadav.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Daraundha voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
The third key candidate in the fray was Madhusudan Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Balendra Kumar Ray, Gudiya Devi, and Satyandra Yadav of the Jan Suraaj Party, as well as Brij Bihari Ray of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.
Voting in Daraundha was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat. He secured 71,934 votes, combining general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Amarnath Yadav of the CPI(ML)(L), who secured 60,614 votes. Daraundha had a total electorate of 3,19,225 in 2020. A total of 1.63 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures.
This time, the BJP fielded Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh and the CPI(ML)(L) nominated Amarnath Yadav as part of the broader contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance. Candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, the Jan Suraaj Party and several independent candidates were also in the fray.