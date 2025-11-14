Daraundha Election Results 2025: Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh Vs Amarnath Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Daraundha, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus CPI(ML)(L) contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh, whereas the CPI(ML)(L) issued its ticket to Amarnath Yadav.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Daraundha voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Madhusudan Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Balendra Kumar Ray, Gudiya Devi, and Satyandra Yadav of the Jan Suraaj Party, as well as Brij Bihari Ray of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Daraundha was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.