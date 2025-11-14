Bisfi Election Results 2025: BJP's Haribhushan Thakur Vs RJD's Asif Ahmad — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Bisfi, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Rashtriya Janata Dal contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Haribhushan Thakur, whereas the RJD issued its ticket to Asif Ahmad.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bisfi voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Arvind Kumar Mishra of the Aam Aadmi Party. Other candidates included Brijmohan Thakur of the Jagrook Janta Party, Md Mohiuddin as an independent, Sanjay Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, Sogarath Choupal as an independent and Sonu Kumar of the Janshakti Janta Dal. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Bisfi was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.