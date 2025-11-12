Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Axis My India Projects NDA Win, RJD As Single Largest Party — Check Vote Share Breakup
The NDA bloc is likely to secure 43% vote share, closely followed by Mahagathbandhan's 41%, as per the exit poll.
Axis My India, the polling agency led by psephologist Pradeep Gupta, on Wednesday projected the return of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance with a clear majority in the Bihar assembly election.
The NDA is expected to win 121-140 seats, followed by 98-118 by the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 by Prashant Kishor-founded Jan Suraaj Party.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Yadav family's is seen to retain its position as the single largest party, with 67-76 seats. The party won the most seats in the last two assembly elections as well.
Bihar exit poll projection by Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India. (Image: Axis My India)
The BJP-JDU-Chirag bloc is likely to secure 43% vote share, closely followed by Mahagathbandhan's 41%. JSP is expected to draw a meagre 4% of the popular vote in Bihar, Axis My India exit poll showed.
The ruling alliance is projected to secure the most votes among OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, EBCs and General castes. The MGB will maintain its grip on Yadav and Muslim voters.
Notably, Axis My India polling shows JSP picking its highest share of votes from the General category, which is the core base of the BJP.
The Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition bloc may secure 42% of the male vote, compared to 41% for the NDA. On the other hand, the NDA is seen to corner 45% of the women vote in Bihar, on the back of Nitish Kumar's popularity within the constituency.
The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha.
The RJD, Congress and Left parties form the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.
Bihar voted in the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday. The results will be announced on Friday, Nov. 14.
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.
However, exit polls are based on estimates, and may differ from the actual outcome. The official results will be out on Friday, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA won 125 seats and the MGB 110.
(Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.)