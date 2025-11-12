Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Axis My India Projects NDA Win, RJD As Single Largest Party — Check Vote Share Breakup

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition bloc may secure 42% of the male vote, compared to 41% for the NDA. On the other hand, the NDA is seen to corner 45% of the women vote in Bihar, on the back of Nitish Kumar's popularity within the constituency.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha.

The RJD, Congress and Left parties form the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar voted in the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday. The results will be announced on Friday, Nov. 14.

NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.

However, exit polls are based on estimates, and may differ from the actual outcome. The official results will be out on Friday, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA won 125 seats and the MGB 110.