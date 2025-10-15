Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases Final List Of 18 Candidates
The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11.
The Bharatiya Janata Party released its third and final list of candidates for the Bihar polls on Wednesday. The list consists of the names of 18 candidates along with their respective constituencies.
Nand Kishor Ram will be contesting from Ramnagar.
Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj.
Ram Singh will contest from Bagaha.
Vinay Bihari will contest from Lauriya.
Narayan Prasad will contest from Nautan.
Umakant Singh will contest from Chanpatia.
Krishnanandan Paswan will contest from Harsidhi.
Sachindra Prasad Singh will contest from Kalyanpur.
Lalbabu Prasad Gupta will contest from Chiraia.
Bina Devi will contest from Kochadhaman.
Vinod Yadav will contest from Baisi.
Satish Kumar Yadav will contest from Raghopur.
Kumar Shailendra will contest from Bihpur.
Murari Paswan will contest from Pirpainti, Ashok Kumar Singh will contest from Ramgarh.
Sangeeta Kumari will contest from Mohania.
Bharat Bind will contest from Bhabua.
Ranvijay Singh will contest from Goh.
With this, the party has named all its 101 candidates contesting in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections in the state. Both the JD(U) and BJP had announced that they will be contesting for 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.
Meanwhile, the rival Congress party has unveiled its first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly polls. The party and its major ally — the Rashtriya Janata Dal — are yet to finalise their seat-sharing pact.
Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.
Earlier in the day, the party had announced its second list with 12 candidates.