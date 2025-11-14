Bhagalpur Election Results 2025: Rohit Pandey Vs Ajit Sharma — Who's Winning?
Bhagalpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 57.15%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Bhagalpur seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Rohit Pandey and Congress’ Ajit Sharma are going head-to-head.
Bhagalpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 57.15%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Bhagalpur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency, often referred to as the "Silk City", is an urban-centric seat and the headquarters of the Bhagalpur district. The constituency has historically been a stronghold of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with no other party winning the seat in the last 73 years.
The current incumbent, Ajit Sharma of the INC (part of the Mahagathbandhan), retained the seat in 2020 by a wafer-thin margin. He faces a strong challenge from Rohit Pandey of the BJP (part of the NDA) in what is a repeat contest from 2020.
The dominant parties are the INC and BJP, with the LJP(RV) (Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas) playing a crucial role in vote-cutting dynamics.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.