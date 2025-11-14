Bhagalpur Election Results 2025: Rohit Pandey Vs Ajit Sharma — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bhagalpur seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Rohit Pandey and Congress’ Ajit Sharma are going head-to-head.

Bhagalpur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 57.15%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Bhagalpur constituency: