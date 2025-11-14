Benipatti Election Results 2025: Vinod Narayan Jha Vs Rupan Jha — Who's Winning?
Benipatti went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Benipatti seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinod Narayan Jha is having a face-off with Indian National Congress candidate Rupan Jha.
Here is all you need to know about the Benipatti constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Benipatti, a general category Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Madhubani district, was established in 1951 and has gone through 17 Assembly elections since. The Congress has won here six times, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has secured the seat four times. The BJP, JD(U) and Independent candidates have each won twice.
The constituency has a sizeable Brahmin electorate, which has traditionally shaped candidate selection across parties. Brahmin candidates have won 11 out of the 17 elections, highlighting the community’s strong electoral influence.
In the 2020 polls, the BJP regained the seat when Vinod Narayan Jha defeated Bhawana Jha by a margin of 32,652 votes, aided by JD(U)’s return to the NDA alliance.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.