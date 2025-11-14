Barhara Election Results 2025: BJP's Raghvendra Pratap Singh Vs RJD's Ashok Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Barhara, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Rashtriya Janata Dal contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Raghvendra Pratap Singh, whereas the RJD issued its ticket to Ashok Kumar Singh.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Barhara voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Santosh Kumar Singh of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic). Other candidates included Saurabh Singh Yadav of the Jan Suraaj Party and independent candidates Banshidhar Singh, Dharampal Yadav, Kajal, Kisun Prasad, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, Saroj Yadav, Saurav Narang, Shiv Das Singh and Surya Bhan Singh. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Barhara was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.