Barbigha Election Results 2025 LIVE: Jan Suraaj Party And Congress Face Off Against Janata Dal
The Barbigha Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025.
Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time
The RJD has pulled ahead of the BJP in the leads for the first time today.
Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: JD(U)’s Kumar Puspanjay In The Lead
Counting of votes has begun in Bihar’s Barbigha, and initial trends show JD(U)’s Kumar Puspanjay taking an early lead.
Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Postal Ballot Counting Begins
As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.
While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.
Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Who Won Last Time?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, JD(U)’s Sudarshan Kumar captured the Barbigha seat with 53.13% of the total votes polled, defeating INC’s Gajanand Shai urf Munna Sahi by a margin of 39,878 votes.
Barbigha Election Results 2025 LIVE: Jan Suraaj And Congress Face Off Against Janata Dal
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m.
The Barbigha Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 6, 2025. In this election, the key candidates include Dr. Kumar Puspanjay from the JD(U), Mukesh Kumar Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party, Trishuldhari Singh from the INC, along with others in the contest.