Atri Election Results 2025: RJD's Baijayanti Devi Vs NDA's Romit Kumar — Who's Winning?
Atri Assembly constituency is in Gaya district and comes under Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. aijayanti Devi of the RJD is facing Romit Kumar of Hindustan Awam Morcha (NDA).
Counting is underway for the Govindganj seat in Bihar, where Baijayanti Devi of the RJD is facing Romit Kumar of Hindustan Awam Morcha (NDA) and Shailendra Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 64%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ajay Yadav of the RJD had won by a margin of 4.7% over JDU's Manorama Devi.
Kunti Devi (RJD) had won in the 2015 elections against Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP) by 9% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.