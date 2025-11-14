Asthawan Election Results 2025: Jitendra Kumar Vs Ravi Ranjan Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Asthawan seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Jitendra Kumar, BSP's Banvari Kumar and RJD's Ravi Ranjan Kumar are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Himanshu Kumar Paswan, Jan Suraaj Party's Lata Singh and SUCI(C)'s Deepak Kumar Vidyarthi.

Shabnam Lata an independent candidate is also contesting.

Asthawan went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 56.04%.

