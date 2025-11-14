Asthawan Election Results 2025: Jitendra Kumar Vs Ravi Ranjan Kumar — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Asthawan seat in Bihar, where JD(U)'s Jitendra Kumar, BSP's Banvari Kumar and RJD's Ravi Ranjan Kumar are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s Himanshu Kumar Paswan, Jan Suraaj Party's Lata Singh and SUCI(C)'s Deepak Kumar Vidyarthi.
Shabnam Lata an independent candidate is also contesting.
Asthawan went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 56.04%.
Asthawan Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly RJD and JD(U) in Bihar's Asthawan. Last election in 2020, Jitendra Kumar of the JD(U) emerged victorious against RJD's Anup Anil Kumar.
Before that, Jitendra Kumar won after defeating LJP's Chhote Lal Yadav. Similarly in 2010, Jitendra Kumar won against LJP's Kapildev Prasad Singh. It is to be seen if Jitendra Kumar continues to have hold over Asthawan or if there will be a change in power.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU and RJD.
Asthawan Demographics
The Tehsil's total population stood close to 2.05 lakh with 1.05 lakh males and 99,660 females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 90.67% Hindus making up the total population followed by 8.89% Muslims and then some small proportions of Christians and Sikhs in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.