Araria Election Results 2025: Abidur Rahman Vs Shagufta Azim — Who's Winning?
Araria constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on Nov. 11.
Counting is underway for the Araria seat in Bihar, where Abidur Rahman of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Shagufta Azim of the Janata Dal (United).
Abidur Rahman from INC is the sitting MLA for the Araria seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Araria constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Araria is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.
Abidur Rahman of INC won the election in 2020 with 50.58% vote share (92,667 votes) against Shagufta Azim of JD(U) who secured 28.22% (51,731 votes), with a margin of 40,936 votes.
In 2015, Avidur Rahman of INC won with 52.77% vote share (92,667 votes) against Ajay Kumar Jha of LJP who got 29.97% (52,623 votes), with a margin of 40,044 votes. In 2010, Zakir Hussain Khan of LJP won with 35.12% vote share (61,747 votes) against Narayan Kumar Jha of BJP who secured 32.45% (57,053 votes), with a margin of 4,694 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Muslim-dominant one with 62.7% Muslim population, alongside 3.5% Scheduled Caste population and a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11