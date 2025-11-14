Araria Election Results 2025: Abidur Rahman Vs Shagufta Azim — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Araria seat in Bihar, where Abidur Rahman of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Shagufta Azim of the Janata Dal (United).

Abidur Rahman from INC is the sitting MLA for the Araria seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about Araria constituency: