Alauli Election Results 2025: Ram Chandra Sada Vs Rambriksh Sada — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Alauli seat in Bihar, where Ram Chandra Sada of the Janata Dal United JD(U) is facing Rambriksh Sada of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Abhishank Kumar of Jan Suraaj Party is contesting as one of the leading faces.

Alauli is a SC category assembly seat, situated in the Khagaria district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Khagaria Parliament Seat.

Alauli went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Alauli constituency: