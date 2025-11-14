Alauli Election Results 2025: Ram Chandra Sada Vs Rambriksh Sada — Who's Winning?
Alauli is a SC category assembly seat, situated in the Khagaria district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Khagaria Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Alauli seat in Bihar, where Ram Chandra Sada of the Janata Dal United JD(U) is facing Rambriksh Sada of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Abhishank Kumar of Jan Suraaj Party is contesting as one of the leading faces.
Alauli went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Alauli constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
An SC-reserved Khagaria seat, Alauli’s patterns hinge on EBC/SC sub-castes and migration-linked remittances. JD(U) and RJD are principal rivals. Turnout spikes in panchayat segments near major roads often set early narratives, but interior booths settle margins.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Alauli had 2,52,891 registered voters and 347 polling stations.
In 2020, INC's Chhatrapati Yadav won against Poonam Devi Yadav of JD(U) with a margin of 1.99%. The voters turnout of Alauli in the 2020 Assembly Election was 58.018%
In 2015, Alauli saw 59.03% voting where Poonam Devi Yadav of JD(U) won against Rajesh Kumar Urf Rohit Kumar of HAMS with a margin of 18.33%
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.