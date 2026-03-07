West Asia Crisis: Government Weighs Easing Cabotage, Container Rules As Shipments Stall Amid Iran Tensions

The government is examining proposals to ease cabotage rules and container regulations to prevent disruptions to India's export-import trade as the West Asia crisis affects shipping activity.

Officials said the changes could help increase shipping capacity and address container shortages that have begun to affect export shipments. The proposals were discussed at a Shipping Ministry meeting with industry stakeholders as authorities assess the impact of the crisis on maritime trade and logistics.

One proposal under review involves easing cabotage norms to allow more foreign-flagged vessels to carry cargo along India's coastal routes. Officials said this could expand available shipping capacity if international shipping routes remain disrupted.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has also asked customs authorities to examine regulatory changes to address the issue, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Another proposal under consideration involves relaxing the current 180-day deadline for re-exporting EXIM containers.

Under existing rules, containers used for export-import cargo must be re-exported within 180 days of arriving in India.

Officials said the government is concerned that the crisis could tighten container availability if shipping delays persist.

Around 38,000 containers are currently stranded, including shipments carrying agricultural exports, according to people aware of the situation. The containers include about 3,000 consignments of basmati rice and around 1,000 containers carrying bananas and grapes, officials said.

Authorities are reviewing temporary regulatory relaxations to ensure exports continue to move and to prevent supply chain bottlenecks.

Officials said the measures are part of wider efforts to reduce trade disruption and support exporters as geopolitical tensions affect shipping routes and cargo movement.

