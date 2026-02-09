UP Economy More Than Doubles In 8 Years to Rs 30 Lakh Crore: Eco Survey

Uttar Pradesh's economy has more than doubled over the past eight years, from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to over Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, as per the state's maiden Economic Survey released on Monday.

Presenting the Economic Survey for 2025-26 in the Assembly, state Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the UP's economy is projected to reach Rs 36 lakh crore this fiscal year.

On the opening day of the Budget session, Khanna described Uttar Pradesh as one of the country's largest economies and said the state's contribution to the national economy has increased from 8.6 per cent in 2016-17 to 9.1 per cent in 2024-25.

Presenting what he termed a historic document, Khanna said this was the first time the state's Economic Survey was being presented in the Assembly on the lines of the Union government.

"The Economic Survey is not merely a compilation of data but a living document reflecting the state's progress, people's aspirations and future possibilities," he said.

Khanna noted that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, has emerged as a major centre of agricultural production, industrial growth and technological innovation. Referring to previous governments without naming them, he said that a state once avoided by investors has now received industrial investment proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017 leading the BJP-led NDA government and returned to power with a full majority in the 2022 Assembly polls.

On per capita income, Khanna said it has doubled from Rs 54,564 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,09,844 in 2024-25. For 2025-26, it is estimated to reach Rs 1.20 lakh. On a GSDP per capita basis, income has risen from Rs 61,142 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,26,304 in 2024-25.

He said agriculture and allied services contributed 25.8 per cent to Uttar Pradesh's economy in 2024-25. Industry's share was 27.2 per cent and services 47 per cent .

Khanna said that at the time of Independence, the state's per capita income was at par with the national average but declined to 50.2 per cent of the national average by 2014-15. In 2024-25, the ratio improved to 53.5 per cent, reversing the downward trend.

Detailing fiscal indicators and sectoral performance, the minister cited data on agriculture, industry, youth skill development, education, women's safety and empowerment, welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, infrastructure development, water transport and social sector schemes. He said that according to the India Skill Report 2025 published by Wheebox, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in numerical skills with 80.12 per cent.

Khanna said balanced growth in agriculture, industry and services has placed the state economy on a strong foundation, while social welfare schemes and infrastructure projects have provided relief to citizens and set the direction for future growth.

The opposition Samajwadi Party criticised the report. Senior SP member Sangram Yadav said in the House that the government did not inform the Business Advisory Committee about the presentation of the Economic Survey and alleged that it was a "second copy" of the Governor's address.

Yadav demanded a discussion on the report in the Assembly. Responding, Khanna said ministers are free to present the government's position whenever required.

