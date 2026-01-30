Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Manufacturing, MSME Push And More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Manufacturing, MSME Push And More
31 minutes ago

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

Here, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting. The Economic Survey gave quite a few indications as to how the finance ministry is thinking, and the Union Budget 2026 is two days away.

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on Jan. 28 and continues till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey was tabled yesterday on Jan. 29.

Stay tuned for updates.

Jan 30, 2026 09:12 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Policy Stability, Infra Push To Support Luxury Auto Demand, Expects Audi India

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India says, "Union Budget 2026 is an opportunity to reinforce consumer confidence amid global uncertainty." He says the luxury auto segment benefits from macro stability, rising incomes and a buoyant investment climate. Dhillon adds that continued infrastructure development, especially roads and charging networks, along with GST and duty rationalisation, can accelerate growth. A stable long-term policy framework, he says, will support sustained consumption.

Jan 30, 2026 09:11 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: ESOP Tax Reform, Circular Electronics Push Needed, Expects Cashify

Subodh Garg, CFO, Cashify says, "Budget 2026 can help shift India’s electronics sector from scale to sustainable value creation." He expects ESOP taxation to be aligned with actual monetisation and greater consistency in capital gains treatment for unlisted shares. Garg adds that "recognising certified refurbishment and recommerce can reduce import dependence. Moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make it Last in India’ can multiply long-term economic returns."

Jan 30, 2026 09:10 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: PLI Continuity, Component R&D Key For Electronics Growth, Expects GOBOULT

Varun Gupta, Co-founder, GOBOULT says, "India’s audio and wearables sector has transitioned from assembly-led to capability-led manufacturing, supported by PLI-driven scale." He says the next growth phase depends on deeper investment in component manufacturing and R&D. "Continued PLI support, targeted incentives for high-value components and export-linked benefits", Gupta adds, "can help Indian manufacturers move up the value chain. Strengthening these levers can position India as a global electronics innovation hub."

Jan 30, 2026 09:08 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Regulatory Clarity Needed For Tech-Led MSME Logistics, Expects Porter

Uttam Digga, CEO, Porter says, "India’s logistics sector is entering a phase of meaningful transformation, driven by MSME growth, infrastructure investment and GST rationalisation." He says tech-enabled road logistics is becoming a critical competitiveness lever for MSMEs. Digga adds that "ambiguity in regulatory and tax interpretation across app-based and traditional logistics models risks raising compliance costs. Clearer distinctions between logistics models can support MSME efficiency, formalisation and lower intracity logistics costs."

Jan 30, 2026 09:00 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Manufacturing Push, Demand Stimulus Key To ‘Viksit Bharat’, Expects Godrej Enterprises

Anil G Verma, Executive Director and CEO, Godrej Enterprises Group says, "Union Budget 2026–27 should further strengthen manufacturing as India’s primary growth engine." He expects continued policy support for PLI schemes, the National Manufacturing Mission and improved MSME credit access. Verma adds that deeper supply-chain integration, better logistics and technology-enabled manufacturing are essential for global competitiveness. "Supporting Industry 4.0 adoption, skilling at scale and simplified taxation", he says, "can drive domestic demand and unlock a strong manufacturing multiplier."

