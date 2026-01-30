Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Manufacturing, MSME Push And More

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

Here, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting. The Economic Survey gave quite a few indications as to how the finance ministry is thinking, and the Union Budget 2026 is two days away.

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on Jan. 28 and continues till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey was tabled yesterday on Jan. 29.

Stay tuned for updates.