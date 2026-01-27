Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Skilling, Digital Healthcare Push And More

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

Here, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting from the 2026 Union Budget.

Today, the finance ministry will hold the customary halwa ceremony, marking the beginning of the final and most confidential phase of preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27.

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on Jan. 28 and continue till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 01, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey will be tabled on Jan. 20, before the budget is presented.

