LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Focus On Skilling, Digital Healthcare Push And More

Today, the finance ministry will hold the Halwa ceremony, marking the beginning of the most confidential phase of preparations for the Budget.

2 minutes ago

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

Here, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting from the 2026 Union Budget. 

Today, the finance ministry will hold the customary halwa ceremony, marking the beginning of the final and most confidential phase of preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27.

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on Jan. 28 and continue till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 01, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey will be tabled on Jan. 20, before the budget is presented.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Jan 27, 2026 10:49 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Tax Parity, Rural Affordability To Deepen Insurance Penetration, Expects Bajaj Life

Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Life Insurance says, "The Budget offers an opportunity to strengthen life insurance as a long-term savings and retirement solution through consistent policy support." He says "aligning tax treatment of annuities with pension products and bringing parity between traditional and ULIP policies can simplify decision-making." Chugh adds that rationalising transaction costs and improving affordability in rural and social insurance segments can deepen penetration and improve financial resilience.

Jan 27, 2026 10:45 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Infra-Led Urban Growth To Support Housing Demand, Expects Bricks and Milestones

Kiran Venugopal, CEO and Founder, Bricks and Milestones says, "India’s housing sector will benefit most from a Budget that strengthens the fundamentals of urban growth. Sustained investment in transport, connectivity and planned city expansion can create long-term momentum for housing demand." He adds that steady focus on urban services such as water, power, mobility and governance is critical for liveability and property value. Policy consistency and predictable financing, Venugopal says, will boost buyer confidence and support balanced urban growth.

Jan 27, 2026 10:21 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Manufacturing-Led Support Over Short-Term Incentives, Expects Chupps' Founder

Yashesh Mukhi, Founder, Chupps says, “The real opportunity in Budget 2026 lies in strengthening the foundations of consumer manufacturing rather than relying on short-term incentives." He expects continued support for domestic manufacturing, MSMEs and local value chains, especially for digitally native brands. Mukhi adds that targeted policy support for material R&D, compliant manufacturing infrastructure and simplified regulations can boost global competitiveness. He believes rewarding quality-led and sustainable manufacturing can help shift the sector from volume-led to value-led growth.
 

Jan 27, 2026 09:41 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Infra Push, Incentives To Boost Premium Housing In Tier 2 Cities, Expects Trident Realty

Parvinder Singh, CEO, Trident Realty says, "He expects continued policy support for the premium housing segment, particularly in Tier 2 cities where a lifestyle transformation is underway. With rising demand for larger homes and better amenities, incentive-linked funding and higher investment in urban infrastructure can strengthen buyer confidence. Singh adds that luxury housing in these markets goes beyond premium living, helping create jobs, attract talent and build future-ready urban ecosystems."

Jan 27, 2026 09:18 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: GST Clarity, Single-Window Clearances For Startups, Expects Uppal Brewers

Ankur Sachdeva, CEO & Co-Founder, Uppal Brewers and Distillers (UBD) says, “As India’s retail sector moves towards a $1.9 trillion milestone by 2030, startups in value-added manufacturing can benefit from a sharper focus on ease of doing business." He expects greater GST clarity and rationalisation, along with a single-window digital clearance system, to accelerate innovation. Sachdeva adds that interstate regulatory consistency will reduce compliance burdens and enable startups to scale responsibly. Streamlining approvals, he says, "can help Indian-origin brands compete globally and support the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.”

Jan 27, 2026 09:08 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Stronger KYC, Stable Funding Key For Microfinance, Expects MFIN

Alok Misra, CEO & Director, Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) says, "The microfinance sector, which touches nearly 30 crore low-income people, needs policy support through a robust KYC framework for accurate borrower verification and responsible credit reporting. In light of the Supreme Court judgement restricting Aadhaar use, solutions such as last-four-digit storage or tokenisation need to be enabled." He also expects "steps to ensure more stable funding mechanisms, as excessive dependence of NBFC-MFIs on bank funding has led to stress and nearly 50 lakh clients exiting formal finance over the past year. Misra adds that improving credit discipline and an early announcement on the proposed credit guarantee scheme could restore lender confidence and support financial inclusion."

Jan 27, 2026 08:43 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Strengthening Digital Healthcare, And Eldercare As A Priority, Expects Anvayaa

Prashanth Reddy, Founder & MD, Anvayaa says, "As India prepares for Budget 2026, it is crucial to strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem while formally recognising eldercare as a priority sector. Policy support through tax incentives for senior care services, wider insurance coverage for preventive and assisted care, and incentives for digital health platforms will enable scalable, home-based care models. Such measures can significantly improve senior well-being while building a sustainable, technology-driven healthcare and eldercare ecosystem."

Jan 27, 2026 08:40 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Incentives For Upskilling, And Entrepreneurship, Expects UpGrad's Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala, Entrepreneur, Investor & Co-founder, upGrad & Swades Foundation says, “I think we are in a good place. I think the world is in a rocky place and I think we have behaved in a very mature manner." He expects the focus needs to be "the skilling mantra, which over the last two-three years has actually gathered momentum. We have to offer much more skilled people. I’m not talking about skilled labour alone. The focus over the next five years has to be to upskill people, build self-entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in a very different manner. For AI, I don’t think over-capitalising the sector is a good idea. The right mix of capital investment is important, with large investments going into data centres, while innovation in areas like healthcare, education and skilling builds step by step."

Jan 27, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Halwa Ceremony To Be Held Today

The ceremony, a long-standing tradition in India's budgetary process, symbolises the transition from drafting and deliberations to the finalisation of the Budget document. It is expected to be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the ministry, along with staff who have been closely involved in the Budget-making exercise.

Following the halwa ceremony, around 60-70 officials directly associated with the preparation and finalisation of the Union Budget will enter the lock-in period.

During this phase, they will remain cut off from all external communication until the Budget is presented in Parliament. The lock-in is a critical confidentiality measure aimed at preventing any leakage of sensitive fiscal information, including tax proposals, expenditure allocations, and policy measures. 

Read more: Budget 2026: Finance Ministry To Hold Halwa Ceremony Today, Signalling Final Stage Of Budget Preparation

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

