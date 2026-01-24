Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Green Energy Ambitions, Food Security Push And More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Read Time: 1 min
3 minutes ago

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

Here, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting from the 2026 Union Budget. 

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on Jan. 28 and continue till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 01, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades. The Economic Survey will be tabled on Jan. 20, before the budget is presented.

Stay tuned for updates.

Jan 24, 2026 13:19 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Green Infra, Value Chains Key to Farm Productivity, Says EY India

Amit Vatsyayan, Leader – GPS (Agriculture, Livelihood, Social and Skills), EY India, outlines priorities. “Scaling climate-resilient irrigation, micro-irrigation and renewable-powered agri assets can unlock productivity gains. At the same time, PPPs in storage, logistics and R&D are critical to reducing post-harvest losses and improving price realisation.”

Jan 24, 2026 12:37 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Limited Room for Fresh Tax Cuts, Expects Nuvama

According to Nuvama, tax relief is unlikely to be a major lever in FY27. “With recent income tax and GST rationalisation already weighing on revenues, further tax cuts appear unlikely. FY27 is more likely to focus on investment support through deregulation and capex rather than additional consumption-led measures.”

Jan 24, 2026 12:37 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Infrastructure Spend to Stay Supportive but Selective, Says Citi

Economists at Citi expect infrastructure spending to remain steady. “We expect continued emphasis on public capex in FY27, led by defence and urban infrastructure. While overall capex growth should stay above nominal GDP growth, allocations may become more selective, with greater use of off-budget and PSU-led spending.”

Jan 24, 2026 12:15 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Experts Expect Increased R&D, Digital Solutions For Agricultural Sector

Shashi Kant Singh , Partner—Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, PwC India says that "the expectations from this year's budget are enhanced outlays for the sector to sustain the government's aspirations towards self-sufficiency and position India as a global agricultural powerhouse. Research and development (high yielding and climate resilient varieties), infrastructure (production, storage and processing), digital agricultural solutions (ag stack and AgTech) and exports (quality and higher value capture) should be the key focus areas for the upcoming budget."

Jan 24, 2026 12:13 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Higher Budgetary Allocation For Renewable Energy Schemes, Says Premier Energies

Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer at Premier Energies says that  "The renewable sector has been a major priority area for the government and we expect more favourable announcements supporting the sector in this budget. The two signature schemes, PM Surya Ghar Yojana and PM KUSUM are expected to ramp up significantly and should get much higher budgetary allocation. We are also expecting rollout of the PM KUSUM 2.0 scheme with higher targets and incentives. Other focus areas should be incentive packages for R&D as well as local manufacturing of ingots and wafers to improve self-sufficiency for Solar module manufacturing."

