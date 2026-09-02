RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Meets Fed Chief Kevin Warsh At G20 Meet

At the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had a meeting with US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

Sanjay Malhotra, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, engaged with international counterparts on important financial and economic issues during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, according to IANS.

On the sidelines of the FMCBG conference, the Governor also met with First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, according to an RBI post on X.

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation to the two-day G20 FMCBG meeting.

Global economic development, financial stability, growing debt, trade, investment, and changes to the global financial system are the main topics of discussion during the US G20 presidency.

In order to address the rising global debt, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasised the need for greater growth, increased investment, and improved productivity.

India is utilising the gathering to draw attention to the requirements of developing nations and to encourage commerce, investment, and sustainable progress.

Additionally, New Delhi wants to showcase India as a significant centre for manufacturing, technology, and innovation while fortifying economic connections with G20 nations.

On the fringes of the meeting, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey and Finance Minister Sitharaman discussed trade and investment cooperation.

In order to talk about India's manufacturing, technology, and skilled labour force, she also visited with William Brown, CEO of 3M.

Another major problem is China's substantial trade surplus; the US is advocating for more balanced international trade and increased domestic demand in China.

Due to low domestic demand, China is burdened with excess industrial capacity. As a result, low-cost Chinese goods are entering other nations, harming local businesses and causing job losses.

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US Treasury Secretary Bessent led 19 other G20 members in endorsing wording to reduce unsustainable foreign trade imbalances and non-market practices.

The only country that refused to sign the agreement was China. Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, contended that both surplus and deficit countries must implement structural changes to address global imbalances, pointing out that protectionism and erratic policies exacerbate economic hardships.

China's resistance prevented the G20 from releasing a customary unified communique; instead, the US host had to publish a chair's statement.

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